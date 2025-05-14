Family grieves for devoted stepfather killed in FRU truck crash

IPOH: “He was our stepfather, but he treated us like his own children,” said Qaidah Thaqifah Mohd Yuslee, 23, recalling her stepfather, Allahyarham Lance Corporal Damarrulan Abdul Latif’s sincere love.

Damarrulan was one of the nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel who perished in the tragic crash in Teluk Intan yesterday.

Qaidah Thaqifah said she and her two younger siblings, Qamarina Batrisyia, 21, and Qarisya Safea, 17, regarded their stepfather, whom they affectionately called ‘pakcik’ (uncle) as their biological father.

“We’ll never find anyone like him again. He took care of the three of us and our mother, who suffered a stroke seven years ago,” she told reporters during a visit by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail at their home at the FRU Unit 5 quarters in Sungai Senam, here today.

Qaidah Thaqifah said the late Damarrulan had made it a routine to send Qarisya Safea to weightlifting training every week, despite his busy schedule.

She added that the last time she saw him, he had bought her ‘ayam gepuk’, a meal she had been craving before she returned to university.

Meanwhile, Haswati Rosdi, 44, said her husband of eight years had been her pillar of strength since she suffered a stroke in 2018, caring for her until she regained the ability to walk a few years ago.

“Although we had an 11-year age gap, I am always amazed by how deeply he loved and cared for me and my three children. He supported me and my children, and I feel his loss deeply,” she said tearfully.

Haswati, who had no children with Damarrulan said the day before his passing, her husband was not his usual self, refusing, for instance, to kiss her forehead before leaving for work.

“We had our last breakfast together before he left for duty in Teluk Intan at noon. He sent me a selfie from the vehicle he was in and said he’d be home by 8.30 am, but 15 minutes later, he was gone,” she said.

Damarrulan’s mother-in-law, Zamilah Mohd Nor, 65, described him as a very kind and selfless son-in-law.

“He willingly took care of Along (Haswati), who suffered a stroke, and my grandchildren. I’m heartbroken that he’s no longer with us,” she said.