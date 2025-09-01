Family of Wan Ahmad Faris seeks justice with memorandum to Kelantan government

KOTA BHARU: The family of Wan Ahmad Faris Wan Abdul Rahman submitted a memorandum to the Kelantan state government today seeking justice for his death.

Wan Ahmad Faris was a Form Four tahfiz student found hanged in a school toilet in December 2013.

Family representative Ali Hanafiah Mohamed presented the memorandum at the Kota Darul Naim Complex.

The document contained three main demands from the grieving family.

Ali Hanafiah requested an explanation for why the school toilet was demolished before investigations concluded.

He also called for transparency in school security measures and clarification on follow-up actions regarding a fight before the tragedy.

The family urged the state government and Kelantan Islamic Foundation to ensure relevant information becomes public.

They demanded space for this case to be brought to court if necessary.

The deceased’s parents Wan Abdul Rahman Wan Yaacob and Ruhani Hussin attended the memorandum submission.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed police would reopen investigations on August 20.

Wan Ahmad Faris was found hanging in the Maahad Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman dormitory toilet in Kok Lanas.

The dormitory supervisor discovered his body after detecting a foul odour.

Forensic experts initially classified the case as sudden death without criminal elements.

The Coroner’s Court ruled in June 2016 that the student was murdered. – Bernama