Father pleads not guilty to injuring man with sickle in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: A father of three has pleaded not guilty to injuring a man with a sickle at a coffee shop in Simpang Empat Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) here. Mohd Yusaini Mohd Yussof, 37, was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code for allegedly attacking 40-year-old Kamaruddin Sha’ari on June 5.

The incident reportedly occurred at 7.45 pm, with the accused allegedly causing injuries to Kamaruddin’s forehead and under his right eye.

If convicted, Mohd Yusaini faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine, whipping, or a combination of these punishments.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Naabil Mohamed Asri led the prosecution, while lawyer Muhamad Fiqri Muhamad represented the accused. Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid granted bail at RM5,000 with conditions prohibiting Mohd Yusaini from approaching the victim or witnesses.

The case will be rementioned on August 10 for further proceedings. - Bernama