FCoEE hosts international conference to empower asnaf community

MEDAN: The Faizuddin Centre of Educational Excellence is hosting an international conference aimed at empowering the asnaf community to break free from poverty.

Chairman Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Kamarudin Hussin said the International Conference on Holistic Opportunities for Poverty Empowerment will run from September 25 to 27.

Researchers and academics from Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia will attend the event with the theme Empowering Asnaf Through Multidisciplinary Approaches.

Kamarudin stated that the conference hopes to collect relevant data that can help asnaf improve their lives through various areas including education and entrepreneurship.

The conference will also explore technology, health sciences and asnaf development to devise new strategies for uplifting low-income communities.

He added that they hope to establish an asnaf research centre in Malaysia using the data collected from the conference.

Distinguished keynote speakers include Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor from the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council and Associate Professor Dr Ismail Lutfi Japakiya from Fatani University.

Dr Md Sabur Khan from Daffodil International University in Bangladesh will also speak at the event.

FCoEE awarded 36 research grants worth 7,000 ringgit each this year compared to 15 grants last year.

Kamarudin emphasised that every research outcome must be presented at both national and international levels.

The Raja Muda and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis will receive honorary awards from Indonesian universities for their educational contributions.

Since its establishment in 2022, FCoEE has shown strong commitment to strengthening Malaysia’s education sector particularly in Perlis.

The centre supports the national education system by providing added value and fostering a sustainable educational community.

It integrates smart and traditional learning methods while emphasising practical programs to produce competitive graduates. – Bernama