Federal Court dismisses Maria Chin’s appeal over Syariah contempt case

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court today dismissed former Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah’s application for leave to appeal against a Court of Appeal ruling that barred her from challenging a show-cause notice issued by the Syariah High Court for contempt.

A three-judge panel, led by Justice Datuk Nordin Hassan alongside Justices Datuk Abu Bakar Jais and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, ruled that Maria’s case did not present any novel legal issue requiring the Federal Court’s intervention. Justice Nordin stated that previous rulings, including those on the jurisdiction of Syariah and Civil Courts under Article 121(1A) of the Federal Constitution, had already settled the matter.

The case stems from a 2019 show-cause notice issued to Maria after she publicly criticised the Syariah High Court’s decision to sentence Emilia Hanafi, the ex-wife of businessman SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin, to prison. Faisal had sought contempt proceedings against Maria, which the Syariah Court approved.

Maria later filed for judicial review in the Civil High Court in 2021, naming the then Minister of Religious Affairs, the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), and the Syariah Judiciary Department as respondents. While the Civil High Court initially granted her leave, the Court of Appeal overturned this decision in November 2023 following an appeal by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

In April 2022, the Syariah High Court sentenced Maria to seven days in jail for contempt, though she was hospitalised at the time and did not attend the hearing. Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, representing Faisal, stated that Maria must now pursue her appeal against the sentence in the Syariah Appeals Court.

Senior Federal Counsel Ahmad Hanir Hambaly and Federal Counsel Mohammad Sallehuddin Md Ali appeared for the Attorney-General’s Chambers, while Maria was represented by lawyers Rosli Dahlan and Bahari Yeow Tien Hong.