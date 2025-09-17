FELDA urges government to abolish refined sugar import permits

BUTTERWORTH: The Federal Land Development Authority has urged the government to abolish Approved Permit and Import Permit requirements for refined sugar following recent market oversupply issues.

FELDA chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek emphasised that Malaysia currently produces sufficient domestic sugar without needing additional imports that compete unfairly with local manufacturers.

He stated that MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad, the country’s largest sugar producer and part of the FGV Group, supports the revocation of these permits to relieve pressure on local refining operations.

“In countries like Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia, sugar prices are much higher, ranging from RM5 to RM8 per kilogramme. Yet, their sugar can be sold here in Malaysia for RM2.85, the same as our locally controlled price.”

“This indicates a clear element of dumping, which must be stopped,“ he told reporters after a visit to MSM Malaysia and launching the ‘Gula Perai Edisi Khas FELDA’ in honour of FELDA settlers.

Ahmad Shabery highlighted that approximately 60,000 to 70,000 metric tonnes of refined sugar are imported annually for sale on the local retail market.

He explained that if this situation persists, it will not only impact local refinery operations but could also lead to job losses and significant long-term economic damage.

“In my view, since we are already producing sugar in excess of our requirements, there is no necessity to grant any import permits to parties seeking to bring in refined sugar for sale here,“ he said.

He added that FELDA has formally raised the matter with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living for further action. – Bernama