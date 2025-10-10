FFC x TMTG: Activists roughed up, physically abused - MYCARE CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Malaysian activists who are part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens to Gaza (FFC-TMTG) were reported to be roughed up and physically abused during and after the interception by the Israeli military.

Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCARE) chief executive officer Kamarul Zaman Shaharul Anwar said a Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights (ADALAH) lawyer said that the activists were kicked, slapped and aggressively held, and that they received harsh treatment similar to that of the Global Sumud Flotilla participants

“As of 3 pm, ADALAH lawyers in Israel met with 100 of 145 activists detained by Israel.

“Nine Malaysian activists have been confirmed to be uninjured but MyCARE has arranged further checks immediately upon their release to ensure they are in good health,” he said at a media conference on the latest developments on FFC in Serdang today.

Seven Malaysian activists have signed deportation letters, while the status of two other activists remain unknown, he said, adding that MyCARE was still waiting for a report from ADALAH lawyers and the tribunal is expected to end at midnight Malaysian time.

Kamarul Zaman also stressed that all FFC-TMTG activists, who are medical doctors and international journalists, only brought humanitarian aid to be handed to the people of Gaza and were not terrorists as reported by Israel.

“They are not carrying weapons, but hope, medicine and care for the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, who have long endured suffering. The humanitarian mission was stopped in the middle of the ocean before it could arrive at its destination.

“Therefore I urge all Malaysians in this time of crisis to unite in prayers. Pray that their safety is ensured and their fighting spirit will carry on wherever they may be,” he said.

The FFC-TMTG mission involving about 150 activists from 25 countries onboard nine ships including the Conscience and Umm Saad was intercepted by the Israeli military yesterday at about 120 nautical miles from Gaza at 10.50 am Malaysian time.

Eight Malaysians onboard the Conscience are Malaysian delegation chief Prof Emeritus Dr Mohd Alauddin, Dr Fauziah Mohd Hassan, Dr Hafiz Sulaiman, Dr Ili Syakira Mohd Suhaimi, Prof Dr Mohd Afandi Salleh, Dr Noorhasyimah Ismail, Norsham Abu Bakar and Astro Awani journalist Syafik Shukri Abdul Jalil, while another medical doctor, Dr Maziah Muhammad was onboard the Umm Saad- Bernama