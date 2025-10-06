IPOH: The final journey home for 13 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who perished in the tragic crash at KM53 of the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Tasik Banding, Gerik, was marked by an outpouring of grief and solidarity, particularly from the people of Perak.

People lined the roads late into the night to pay their final respects, many holding vigil along the route as the convoy carrying the students’ remains made its way from Ipoh to Jertih, Terengganu.

Departing from the Forensic Department of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun at 8.55 pm, the convoy travelled along the JRTB Gerik-Jeli stretch, accompanied by officers from the Perak and Kelantan Royal Malaysia Police contingents, as well as members of the UPSI community.

Locals gathered by the roadside from Ipoh to Kuala Kangsar, through Lenggong and on to Gerik, capturing and sharing heartbreaking moments of the solemn procession. The emotional scenes were widely shared on social media.

Social media was flooded with messages of sorrow and prayer, as users expressed their heartbreak and extended condolences, wishing the convoy a safe journey and praying for the departed souls to be granted peace and placed among the righteous in paradise.

“From Ipoh, the tears won’t stop. Allahu... this is so hard, even though they weren’t family, they were our brothers and sisters in faith,” wrote netizen Saira Begum.

Another user, Suhaimi Abdul Rahman, commented: “Allahuakbar... my tears are flowing this morning... I imagine if they were my own children. Ya Allah, grant these children the highest place in paradise. Indeed, death is certain.”

Earlier, the remains of two UPSI students, Muhammad Adib Hazim Halim, 21, and Wan Nur Suhaila Wan Muhammad, 22, were released to their families at around 6.25 pm yesterday.

Their bodies were transported to their respective hometowns in Terengganu by UPSI and Universiti Utara Malaysia funeral vans, escorted by police vehicles.

The remaining 13 victims, whose post-mortems were completed later in the day at the Forensic Department of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh, were sent home in a convoy around 8.55 pm, arriving at Masjid Al-Hadhari, Jertih at 2.55 am for funeral prayers before being laid to rest across various locations in Terengganu and Kelantan.

The students were: Sufea Adela Maslihaizan, 21; Mohammad Aqil Taqiudin, 21; Anis Soffiyya Md Zaidi, 20; Nur Ainul Qistina Mat Ali, 21; Fakhrul Arif Rosdi, 20; Nurul Fatihah Abu Setaman, 22; Nur Dalila Farhana Mohamad Isma, 21; Nurul Izyanti Muhamad Azahar, 21; Nur Amni Nadiah Nik Nor Zabir, 21; Muhammad Mustaqim Rosde, 21; Nor Ayuni Maslan, 21; Nurly Sahirah Azman, 23; and Fatin Nasrien Fadli, 22.