Final warning for errant commercial vehicle operators

PUTRAJAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke has announced that 11 freight transport companies were found to have over 1,000 unpaid summonses, while 17 express bus operators had more than 200 outstanding summonses each. One of the companies alone recorded over 22,000 summonses.

The offences fall under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987 (Act 334) and the Land Public Transport Act 2010

(Act 715).

“This is not a naming-and-shaming exercise but a necessary step to urge operators to take responsibility for their actions and prioritise safety.”

Loke said the companies were flagged for repeated violations in five key areas. For freight transport operators, common offences include technical faults such as non-compliant brakes or tyres and unauthorised vehicle modifications, driving without a valid licence, overloading, failure to renew road tax or insurance and speeding.

Express bus operators were found guilty of speeding, frequent traffic violations such as improper lane usage or mobile phone use while driving, technical faults, driving without a licence and lack of proper insurance or road tax.

“All listed companies have been given 14 days from the date of the announcement to settle their outstanding summonses at any Road Transport Department (RTD) state or branch office.

“Failure to do so will result in immediate enforcement action, including blacklisting of the vehicles involved.”

Loke also addressed recent widespread incidents involving reckless drivers, including cases where individuals were seen making obscene gestures on the road.

“If you witness such behaviour, record a video clearly showing the company name, vehicle number plate, location, date and time.

“This will help us take swift and firm action. That’s our promise.”

Loke emphasised that improved technology and stricter enforcement can only be effective when paired with a shift in mindset.

“We need to foster a safety-first mindset across the transport industry.

“Naming the companies is just the first step in a broader campaign. Only a small number of companies are involved, but they represent the most serious cases. This is their final warning.”

The enforcement initiative is a collaborative effort between RTD, the Land Public Transport Agency and Transport Ministry, spurred by the rising number of road crashes and public concern about road safety.

“This is about prevention. We want operators to take responsibility now, not after a tragedy. This is the lesson and the reminder,” Loke stressed.

Among the freight operators with the highest number of active summonses are KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd (22,017), Mainiza Mantap Sdn Bhd (5,108) and Advancecon Machinery Sdn Bhd (3,620).

Others on the list are VK Transport Sdn Bhd (3,016), NG Swee Aik Trading Sdn Bhd (2,352), Boon Chin Transport Sdn Bhd (2,339), Nation Dimensions Sdn Bhd (2,226), Syarikat Ehsan Enterprise Sdn Bhd (2,168), Nek Gurun Logistics Sdn Bhd (1,062), Macro Dimension Concrete Sdn Bhd (1,014) and SL Transport & Trading Sdn Bhd (1,006).

For express bus operators, the top offenders include Cepat Ekspres Sdn Bhd (540), New Hoover Express & Travels Sdn Bhd (512) and

Kuala Lumpur–Alor Star Express Sdn Bhd (477).

“We’ll take more strict action to ensure greater accountability on the roads. Safety must always come first. It is our top priority for all road users and drivers,” said Loke.