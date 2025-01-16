PUTRAJAYA: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad announced that the findings on the death of a pathology specialist in Lahad Datu, Sabah, are expected to be released next month.

He stated that the final report by the independent task force, led by Tan Sri Borhan Dollah, has been submitted to him, and would be made public after being presented to the Cabinet soon.

“The family of the deceased has requested an explanation and clarification. I will ensure their request is fulfilled before releasing the findings to the public.

“That is my promise—we will be transparent,“ he said after distributing spectacles under the refractive screening and vision correction sponsorship programme for B40 and M40 Year 1 primary pupils, held here today. Also present was Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek.

On Aug 29 last year, the death of the pathology specialist, who purportedly committed suicide due to bullying by her department head, went viral on social media.

This was revealed by the victim’s younger sibling, who claimed that her sister was subjected to mistreatment by her department head at the Lahad Datu Hospital and faced immense pressure from the workload in the unit.