Fire breaks out at Pulau Burung landfill in Nibong Tebal

NIBONG TEBAL: A fire broke out at the Pulau Burung landfill early this morning.

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 6.39 am.

A team of seven firefighters with three fire engines was immediately dispatched to the scene.

Assistant director of operations and rescue John Sagun Francis stated that the blaze involved a pile of waste covering an estimated area of 100 by 50 square metres.

Firefighters are continuing efforts to extinguish the flames and prevent further spread.

Updates on the situation will be issued from time to time as the operation continues. – Bernama