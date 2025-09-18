‘First 48hrs crucial for victims’

PETALING JAYA: The first 48 hours after discovering a sexualised deepfake could decide whether victims suffer lasting trauma or begin recovery, experts say.

Malaysian Psychological Association president and psychologist Prof Dr Shazli Ezzat Ghazali said victims often experience an immediate wave of shock, fear and shame.

“The trauma could resemble post-traumatic stress, where victims feel watched or haunted by the images,” he explained.

He stressed that dismissing or minimising the victim’s reaction could worsen the damage.

“In the first 48 hours, the key step is to validate the victim’s emotions.

“Avoid saying things such as ‘ignore it’ or ‘do not think about it’ as this denies their reality. Instead, acknowledge their pain and reassure them that it is normal.”

He recommended that victims take a break from social media to reduce exposure to possibly triggering content.

He said in cases of severe distress, including panic attacks, prolonged crying or difficulty breathing, immediate referral to a counsellor or psychologist is crucial.

He added that family members play a critical role.

“Partners need reassurance and open communication to prevent mistrust. Children should be taught early that technology could create fake images that look real. Family support is the best protection.”

Shazli also warned that without early intervention, victims risk developing chronic anxiety, depression or social withdrawal.

The growing misuse of “nudify” deepfakes, which are AI tools that digitally strip clothing from images, has already affected thousands globally.

While the legal and technological response remains limited, mental health specialists say recognising the human cost is just as important.

“We cannot treat this as only a tech or legal issue. At its heart, it is a human violation that leaves scars.

“The way we respond in the first hours could mean the difference between recovery and long-term trauma,” he said.