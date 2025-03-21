KUALA LUMPUR: The first flight of Malaysian pilgrims to the holy land for the 1446H/2025M haj season is scheduled to depart on April 29.

Tabung Haji (TH) chief executive officer (TH) Datuk Syed Hamadah Syed Othman said the departure of the last group of Malaysian haj pilgrims to the holy land to complete the fifth pillar of Islam is scheduled for May 30.

“For the return flight, the first flight will be on June 14 and the last flight on July 10, Insya-Allah,” he told a press conference announcing TH’s profit distribution for the 2024 financial year at Menara TH, here today.

He said the processing of haj visas would begin in the month of Syawal and so far, 93 per cent of the entire Malaysian haj quota for this season had been filled with all prospective pilgrims having received offers and passed health examinations.

“While for the other seven per cent, we are still waiting for them to undergo health examinations and to respond whether or not to accept the offer (to perform haj this year).

“As long as we still have places for prospective pilgrims to fill the entire quota of 31,600, we are still accepting appeals but so far there are already 84,000 appeals received by TH and we are giving priority to those submitted earlier,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding Malaysia’s application for an additional hajj quota, Syed Hamadah said that the Saudi Arabian Government has yet to respond on the matter.

He said the decision on the additional quota application is usually announced by the Saudi Government between mid and end of Syawal.

“We are requesting an additional quota of 10,000 and this request was made through a letter sent by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar to the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah,” he added.