First National Book Data Study completed - Aaron

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) through the National Library of Malaysia (PNM) has completed the first National Book Data Study which aims to establish an updated profile of the nation’s book industry

Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said that the book industry in Malaysia is one of the key sectors in the development of intellect, education, business, and the country’s culture, and that study could assist the government in updating the National Book Policy, particularly through indicators that serve as benchmarks for industry players, the government, and consumers, as well as in drafting policies on the provision of reading materials favoured by Malaysians.

“Through this study, PNM has also been able to produce an Action Plan for the Empowerment of the National Book Industry, which addresses various issues,” he said in a statement today.

The action plan includes expanding reading campaigns across all ministries and agencies, reviving the Book Voucher Redemption Programme to encourage reading among school students, improving incentives for book authors, and continuing the Writer’s Fund initiative.

Sharing relevant data, Aaron mentioned that there are currently 944 publishing companies registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) and 57 publishing-related associations registered with the Registry of Societies Malaysia (ROS).

The contribution of publishing activities to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021 was RM4.9 billion.