Fisheries Department reviews ‘kenka’ boat approvals for compliance

PUTRAJAYA: The Fisheries Department (DOF) is conducting a thorough review of all ‘kenka’ boat approvals and zone changes following findings of non-compliance by the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC).

The department has acknowledged the issues and is implementing corrective actions to enhance governance and policy enforcement.

Director-General Datuk Adnan Hussain stated that immediate steps are being taken to update technical guidelines, improve cross-referencing, and strengthen internal audits.

“We accept the EAIC’s findings and view them as an opportunity to improve our processes. Our priority is ensuring sustainable fisheries management with integrity,“ he said.

The DOF is collaborating with the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry and other enforcement agencies to address the concerns comprehensively.

The review aims to align approvals with national policies and administrative integrity while safeguarding the interests of the fishing community.

The EAIC investigation was prompted by complaints regarding irregularities in the approval process.

The department has pledged full cooperation to rectify the issues and restore public confidence in fisheries resource management. – Bernama