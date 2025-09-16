Five arrested over fatal attack on security guard in Semenyih

KUALA LUMPUR: Five men have been arrested to assist in investigations into the death of a security guard who was attacked with a sharp weapon following a fight in Semenyih early yesterday morning.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said prior to being attacked, the security guard had an argument with a friend, a 37-year-old local lorry driver, while drinking alcohol with four others.

During the argument at a field in a Semenyih housing estate, the lorry driver sustained an injury to his finger after being struck with a sharp weapon.

All five men then left the scene before returning to the security guard’s residence at about 4.30 am.

The lorry driver and his friends went to the 38-year-old security guard’s residence in a row of Semenyih shophouses while still dissatisfied.

One of the men attacked the guard with a sharp weapon at the residence, inflicting injuries to his hands and body.

The victim was rushed to the hospital before being confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

An autopsy will be conducted today at the Kajang Hospital Forensic Unit to determine the cause of death.

Police would obtain an order to remand the five men, aged 31 to 37, today to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Initial investigations found that four of the suspects had criminal and drug records.

The security guard who died had seven criminal records according to police findings.

Members of the public with information regarding the case are requested to contact Investigating Officer ASP Ong Eng Yew at 012-6966849 or any nearby police station. – Bernama