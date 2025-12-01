Five family members killed in crash near Pekan

KUANTAN: Five family members perished in an accident involving a car and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at Jalan Nenasi-Rompin, near Kampung Sembayan, Nenasi, Pekan, yesterday.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) acting director Wan Ahmad Fadillah Wan Abdul Rahman said it received a call about the incident at 7.15 pm and 23 personnel from the Nenasi and Kuala Rompin fire and rescue stations were dispatched to the scene.

“The accident occurred when a Proton Wira Aeroback travelling from Rompin to Nenasi collided with a Nissan Grand Livina MPV heading in the opposite direction.

“All five occupants of the Proton Wira Aeroback - a couple and their three children - died at the scene,” he said in a statement.

He said the two people in the Nissan Grand Livina sustained injuries and were taken to the Rompin Hospital, while the five bodies were transported to Pekan Hospital for post-mortem.

In a statement tonight, Pekan district police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin identified the dead as workshop worker Hamzah Zahari, 52, the driver of the Proton Wira; his wife Rahimah Awang Muda, 38; and their children Ainul Mardhiyah, 10; Muhammad Luqman; 8; and Muhammad Lutfi, 4.

“Initial investigations revealed that the Proton Wira was heading from Rompin towards Nenasi, while the Nissan Grand Livina was travelling from Kuantan towards Rompin.

“When they reached the location, the Proton Wira went out of control and veered into the opposite lane, colliding with the MPV, which was moving straight,” he said.

Mohd Zaidi identified the two injured in the accident as Indera Mahkota Fire Station officer Wahaid Zakaria, 51, who was driving the MPV, and his wife, Salasiah Abdul Latif, 43, a teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Karang, Kuantan.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

