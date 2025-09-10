Five Iranians face theft, drug and immigration charges in courts

GEORGE TOWN: Five Iranian nationals have been charged with multiple offences including theft, drug possession and immigration violations in separate court proceedings.

Three men and two women from Iran faced various charges in different Magistrates’ Courts today, with all defendants entering not guilty pleas.

Tarfi Ghader, aged 33, pleaded not guilty to two counts of theft involving RM400 cash from a foreign tourist on August 1 and USD260 from another tourist on July 30.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Danial Amir Saad prosecuted both charges under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum seven-year jail term or fine upon conviction.

Tarfi and his four compatriots—Fazeli Payam (33), Dinarvand Siavash (28), Zahra Hasani (30) and Sara Ghiyas (19)—also denied charges of possessing five grammes of cannabis at a Batu Ferringhi apartment on August 3.

This charge falls under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, carrying a maximum RM20,000 fine or five years imprisonment upon conviction.

Three defendants—Tarfi, Fazeli and Zahra—additionally pleaded not guilty to overstaying in Malaysia without valid reasons under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963.

This immigration offence carries penalties of at least RM10,000 in fines or up to five years imprisonment.

Magistrate Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi denied bail to all defendants and set October 9 for case mention after charges were read in Persian.

In a separate court proceeding, Dinarvand pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Muhammad Amzar Ismail to stealing RM1,000 from a foreign tourist on July 30.

Tarfi and Fazeli also claimed trial to drug abuse charges under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which carries a maximum RM5,000 fine or two years imprisonment.

Magistrate Muhammad Amzar denied bail to all accused and scheduled October 1 for case mention.

Dinarvand and Sara additionally pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Siti Nurul Suhaila Baharin to overstaying charges under the Immigration Act.

Both defendants were denied bail in this separate proceeding.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lau Shavin conducted the prosecution while lawyer R. Thandayuthabany Pillay represented all five accused individuals. – Bernama