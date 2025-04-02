PUTRAJAYA: The National Unity Ministry (KPN) will hold five main programmes in conjunction with the celebration of World Interfaith Harmony Week (WIHW), observed in the first week of February each year, said Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

In a statement today, Aaron said the programmes are the “Jejak Harmoni Metasemeta” from Feb 14 to 16; the Harmony Parade (Feb 15 and 16); the “Jejak Harmoni Programme” (Feb 15); the Harmony Dialogue (Feb 16); and the Harmony Committee Meeting (Feb 19).

“These programmes aim to enliven the celebration of World Interfaith Harmony Week. KPN will continue to focus on initiatives to strengthen interfaith harmony,“ he said.

The annual WIHW was recognised through a United Nations General Assembly resolution on Oct 20, 2010.

According to Aaron, interfaith harmony is a crucial pillar in the government’s efforts to create a peaceful nation, as such harmony does not arise on its own but requires continuous efforts from all levels of society, particularly religious leaders.

“This effort is to ensure that the principles of tolerance and mutual respect are upheld in daily life. We must ensure that religious differences do not become a barrier to good relationships with one another,“ he said.

He noted that harmony cannot be achieved if tolerance is practised passively, as it requires active commitment to building strong relationships between religious communities so that all strata of society can live in harmony.

As a nation that upholds the principle of Harmony in Diversity, Aaron said, Malaysians must work together to strengthen ties between religions, ethnicities and cultures, as they have a responsibility as agents of change in building a peaceful and prosperous Malaysia MADANI.

“Understanding, Respect and Acceptance are values that must be instilled in every level of society to ensure our nation continues to be an example to the world of how religious and cultural diversity can be combined to create a truly harmonious country,“ he said.

Aaron also suggested that more interfaith forums be organised at various levels involving religious figures, academics, community leaders and young people, as such sessions are vital in breaking down walls of prejudice caused by ignorance.