PUTRAJAYA: Five ministries have successfully implemented eight Bureaucratic Red Tape Reform (RKB) projects aimed at enhancing government efficiency, boosting productivity and competitiveness, facilitating business processes and improving public well-being.

The ministries involved are the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM), Plantation and Commodities Ministry (KPK), Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN), Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) and Digital Ministry (KD).

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said reforms are not merely slogans but reflect a strong commitment, perseverance and relentless efforts to continuously improve public service delivery.

“Reform requires extraordinary diligence. It is not about being satisfied with the status quo.

“I congratulate the five ministries that have been awarded special certification for their RKB projects, which have clearly expedited public dealings,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

Shamsul Azri said KPKM had successfully reduced the time taken to cross-check the status of deceased fishermen for the disbursement of the Cost of Living Allowance from seven days to just one.

This has helped prevent the disbursement of aid amounting to RM1.08 million annually to about 300 deceased fishermen through automated data matching, while also saving RM420,000 annually in official verification fees.

“KPK, on the other hand, improved the renewal process for karas tree planting registration, reducing repeated applications and resulting in estimated compliance cost savings of RM184,800 a year for more than 1,800 registered planters,” he said.

Meanwhile, KPDN implemented two improvements that directly impacted business productivity and consumers, including reducing the processing time for direct selling licences from 90 days to 21 days, yielding estimated annual cost savings of RM126,000.

The ministry also strengthened enforcement of price tagging, resulting in a 40 per cent increase in traders’ weekly sales and higher customer footfall.

As for NRES, the ministry managed to shorten the approval time for Mineral Licences without premises from 61 days to seven to support industry operations and enhance public service efficiency.

“This initiative cut compliance costs for trading companies by up to 20 per cent and generated approximately RM1.3 million in annual revenue for the government through related licencing,” he said.

Shamsul Azri said KD successfully implemented three RKB projects that directly improved administrative efficiency and data compliance, including reducing the data leakage investigation process from five days to three, with savings of RM1.32 million annually.

“Other initiatives included a 105 per cent increase in data controller compliance, with operational cost savings of RM100,000 annually, and reduced data controller registration costs through digitalisation, saving up to RM195,000 a year,” he said.