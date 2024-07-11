Five Myanmar nationals arrested in connection with Kajang murder case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained five Myanmar nationals to assist in the investigation of a murder case involving a female compatriot whose blood-stained body was found in a rented room in the Bandar Teknologi Kajang industrial area near here yesterday.

Kajang District Police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said all suspects, including two women aged between 28 and 45, were arrested separately between 1 pm and 6.30 pm in the Bandar Teknologi and Semenyih areas yesterday.

During the search, police found and seized a knife, and clothing from one of the male suspects.

“A report on the discovery of the woman’s body was received through a call from a 52-year-old local man at 1.09 am, informing us that the 40-year-old victim was found unconscious and covered in blood, believed to have been murdered in her room.

“Police investigation at the scene found the victim, who was confirmed dead, with 12 stab wounds across her body, wrapped in a mattress inside the rented room,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Naazron, a witness, who is a neighbour renting another room in the same house, reported hearing a commotion and the victim shouting for help before a suspect, believed to be a man, was seen fleeing the building while holding a knife.

“The autopsy conducted by a pathologist from Hospital Serdang at 10 am today confirmed that the victim suffered injuries from sharp-force trauma to the abdomen, resulting in significant blood loss.

“The motive behind the incident is believed to be jealousy. All suspects will be remanded tomorrow to assist in the investigation,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He urged members of the public with any information regarding the case to contact the nearest police station or the case investigating officer ASP Mohamad Hafeez Hamzah at 019-6556536.