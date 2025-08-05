Five nabbed, drugs worth RM16 mln seized in Klang Valley raids

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have crippled three drug trafficking operations in the Klang Valley with the arrest of five men in separate raids between April 29 and May 6 and the seizure of drugs worth RM16.01 million.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said in the first raid at 5.50 pm on April 29, police arrested a local man and a Filipino man, aged 41 and 31 respectively, who were in a Honda City on Jalan Mamanda 1, Ampang.

He said police found 56 plastic packages containing 58.42 kilogrammes of syabu (methamphetamine) in the vehicle. Interrogation of the suspects led to the inspection of another vehicle, a Honda Civic, in Taman Melati.

“As a result, police seized another 141 packets of syabu weighing 146.76 kg. Initial investigations indicate the two suspects had sourced the drugs from Kelantan and were using the car as a storage facility,” he said at a press conference here today.

In the second raid at 3.30 pm last Monday, police detained a 45-year-old man who then led them to a shop lot in a shopping mall on Jalan Imbi, where they seized 221 kg of syabu estimated to be worth RM7.07 million.

“Urine tests revealed the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and had five prior criminal and drug-related records,” he said.

In the third raid at 5.10 pm last Tuesday, police arrested a 33-year-old man at a condominium in Taman Mastiara and seized 4.1 kg of ketamine and 1.1 kg of ecstasy pills in a fabric bag he was carrying.

Interrogation of the suspect led to the arrest of another man, aged 23, at the same location, along with the seizure of 288 grammes of ecstasy powder.

“The suspect then led police into one of the condominium rooms, where various drugs were found, including 9 kg of ecstasy powder, 4.19 kg of ketamine, 3.28 kg of ecstasy pills and 1.25 kg of Erimin 5, with a total estimated value of RM2.38 million,“ he said.

The suspects have been remanded until tomorrow and May 12, and the cases are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Rusdi said the drugs seized in the three operations could have been supplied to 3.2 million addicts.

He urged anyone with information on drug trafficking to contact the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department at 012-2087222.