Five-season paddy planting infrastructure starts early in Muda area

ALOR SETAR: The infrastructure development for the five-season paddy planting programme in the Muda area has started earlier than planned, signalling strong progress in Malaysia’s push for higher rice production. Originally set to begin on Aug 1, contractors have already commenced work on key components, including irrigation upgrades and dam rehabilitation.

Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) chairman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh confirmed the accelerated timeline, stating, “These 15 blocks will supply water to 560 hectares of paddy fields. According to the original timeline, the project was scheduled to begin on Aug 1, but the contractor began work earlier.”

The RM1 billion initiative includes two major projects: the construction and maintenance of 15 Tertiary Irrigation System Blocks and the Pedu Dam Phase 1 Comprehensive Rehabilitation Project. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently inspected the site, underscoring the government’s commitment to food security.

Ismail highlighted the programme’s broader impact, noting, “With the implementation of five planting seasons in two years, the country is expected to reduce its reliance on imported rice and raise the self-sufficiency level of this strategic commodity.” Modern irrigation and drainage improvements, alongside technology adoption, aim to boost yields and farmer incomes.

Separately, discussions are underway between MADA and the Public Works Department (JKR) to install guardrails along Sungai Korok canal, following a fatal accident earlier this month. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had earlier proposed safety enhancements for the area. - Bernama