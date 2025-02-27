Flood evacuees in Sabah rise to 394 tonight

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims has risen to 394 from 118 families as of 8 pm in the two affected districts of Telupid and Paitan, compared to 262 from 81 families as of 8 am today.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said a temporary relief centre was opened in Telupid, bringing the total number of centres in the district to five, sheltering 340 people from 100 families.

Meanwhile, 54 people from 18 families have been relocated to two relief centres in Paitan.

“The number of evacuees in Telupid and Paitan has increased tonight,“ the statement said.

Telupid and Paitan are located in the interior of Sabah, approximately 200 km and 230 km east of Kota Kinabalu, respectively.