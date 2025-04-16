Flood mitigation a priority in Pan Borneo Highway project

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Ministry of Public Works has prioritised flood mitigation in the planning and construction of the Pan Borneo Highway to ensure it does not negatively impact the drainage system, the Sabah state assembly was told today.

Assistant Minister Datuk Limus Jury said several measures were taken during the early stages of the project, such as route planning and design, flood simulation and risk assessment, as well as the construction of elevated roads in Beaufort.

“Throughout the construction phase, efforts have been made to minimise flood impact, including the maintenance of both temporary and new drainage systems, as well as improvements to drainage design,” he said.

He was responding to a question from Dr Daud Yusof (Warisan–Bongawan), who had asked about the steps taken to prevent flooding in low-lying areas during heavy rain, particularly concerning the Pan Borneo Highway project.

Limus added that the alignment planning and design for the highway underwent thorough evaluation and was approved by the relevant government agencies, including the Sabah Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

“In addition, the Sabah Environmental Protection Department has also played a key role, including approving the Environmental Impact Assessment report and overseeing flood simulations conducted before the project was started,” he said.

Limus added that the project contractor is responsible for ensuring that both temporary and new drainage systems remain free from sediment, debris or vegetation, with routine monitoring and maintenance carried out to ensure smooth water flow at all times.

“The project team has also taken the initiative to enhance the original drainage designs along the Pan Borneo Highway boundary, based on current needs and on-site conditions, to improve drainage and reduce the risk of flooding,” he said.