IPOH: Floods in the district of Larut, Matang and Selama have fully receded, with the relief centre housing 42 victims from 15 families officially closed this afternoon.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, confirmed that all victims sheltering at the Simpang Halt Community Hall relief centre were allowed to return to their homes at 3 pm.

The Secretariat reported that the flooding in Kampung Simpang Halt was caused by an hour of continuous heavy rain this morning, which led to water inundating several areas in the village.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast rain in all districts of Perak tonight.

In SARAWAK, the number of flood victims in Sarawak has dropped to 33 people from 13 families, compared to 123 individuals from 34 families previously, with only one relief centre still operating in the Bintulu Division.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in its latest report, said that the Dewan Rumah Dayak relief centre in Saratok, Betong Division, which previously housed victims from Rumah Tembawai Kapok, Awik, was closed at 3 pm today.

The relief centre had been operational since last Sunday to accommodate 90 victims from 21 families affected by the floods that hit the longhouse.

Meanwhile, the Rumah Steven relief centre in Tatau, Bintulu, remains active, housing 33 victims from 13 families from the SK Kuala Muput area since Thursday.