BEAUFORT: Families affected by floods in Beaufort and Membakut will receive emergency cash assistance totalling RM1,300 from the Federal and Sabah governments, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the aid comprises RM1,000 from the National Disaster Management Agency and RM300 from Yayasan Kebajikan Sabah.

“Apart from cash aid, families evacuated to the temporary relief centres (PPS) will also receive food assistance,” he said in a statement after visiting PPS Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Dun Banir, which currently shelters 412 victims from 147 families, today.

The Chief Minister also visited PPS Dewan Kesenian Islam, Membakut, to present similar assistance to flood victims there. The centre now shelters 836 victims from 278 families.

Hajiji was accompanied by state secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong and Prime Minister’s senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

The number of flood evacuees at 29 PPS in Sabah remains unchanged, with 4,530 victims from 1,488 families seeking shelter as of noon today, covering four districts in the state.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat, Beaufort recorded the highest number of evacuees, with seven PPS housing 1,719 victims from 556 families, while Membakut has 914 victims from 312 families across five PPS.

Hajiji said he visited the affected areas to personally assess the situation and reassure victims that the government understands their plight.

The Chief Minister also visited the Beaufort town area, which remains submerged, where he was briefed by district officer Mohd Nazri Ajun.

During his visit, Hajiji directed the Irrigation and Drainage Department to clear all waterways, mainly drains, to help mitigate flooding during this wet season.