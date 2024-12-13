PUTRAJAYA: The recent floods have caused an estimated loss of over RM177 million to the agro-food sector, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

The data, compiled between Nov 27 and Dec 12, revealed that the affected area spans approximately 28,265.49 hectares.

“A total of 15,456 individuals were impacted, with paddy cultivation being the hardest-hit sector, incurring losses of over RM159 million. The fisheries and livestock sectors were also significantly affected,“ he said, at a press conference after the flag-off of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) Skuad Ihsan MADANI, here, today.

Mohamad added that assistance will be provided to affected individuals under various ministry schemes, as well as through agencies like the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA), the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA), and others.

According to initial damage reports by the states, Kedah recorded the highest losses, exceeding RM97 million, followed by Kelantan with over RM33 million and Terengganu with more than RM13 million.

Mohamad said that MAFS also provided vital post-flood aid through the Paddy Crop Disaster Fund (TBTP) to assist paddy farmers affected by the disaster and in urgent need of support.

TBTP offers immediate cash assistance to paddy farmers who suffer losses or a decline in paddy production, due to uncontrollable factors such as disease outbreaks, natural disasters, and other circumstances not caused by human activities.

He explained that the assistance rate depends on the age of the paddy crop: RM1,800 per hectare for crops aged between 71 and 120 days, and RM876 per hectare for crops between one and 70 days old. However, the assistance is capped at a maximum of three hectares per planting season.

Additionally, the MAFS Skuad Ihsan MADANI was mobilised to aid affected communities, particularly in Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah. This initiative involves a dedicated team of volunteers carrying out clean-up operations, distributing food supplies, including livestock feed, and relocating livestock to temporary shelters.

The Skuad Ihsan MADANI was mooted by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar to mobilise civil servants in support of flood victims, helping to alleviate their burdens during this challenging time.