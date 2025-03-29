Floods: Johor fully recovers, last relief centre closed

JOHOR BAHRU: The flood situation in Johor has fully recovered and the last temporary relief centre was closed at 6 pm today.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Gading, Batu Pahat, previously sheltered 140 victims from 44 families.

“All victims, who are residents of Kampung Baharu, Batu Pahat, were allowed to return home today after the floodwaters receded and their residences were deemed safe.

“However, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm warning for Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru,” he said in a statement.

He added that the water level at the Sungai Senggarang station in Senggarang, Batu Pahat, has exceeded the warning level, recording a reading of 3.24 metres.

Since March 19, the floods in Johor have affected six districts: Johor Bahru, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, Pontian, Kluang, and Batu Pahat, displacing more than 13,000 people.