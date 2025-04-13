KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Selangor has fully recovered, with all 218 evacuees from 63 families, allowed to return home, while the number of displaced individuals in Sabah saw a slight increase, and Johor recorded a decline this afternoon.

In SELANGOR, all evacuees housed at four temporary relief centres in the Petaling district earlier today, have been allowed to return home.

State executive councillor for disaster management Mohd Najwan Halimi said the four centres involved were Kenanga Hall in Seksyen 28; Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seksyen 16 and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seksyen 16 in Shah Alam; and the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) Camelia Hall.

“Evacuees were gradually allowed to return home, starting yesterday, as floodwaters began to recede in parts of Klang and Petaling,” he said when contacted, today.

Meanwhile, Petaling District Disaster Committee chairman Huzunul Khaidil Mohammed confirmed the closure of the relief centre at SK Seksyen 16 and SMK Seksyen 16 in Shah Alam, which had sheltered evacuees from Kampung Padang Jawa, at 1 pm today.

He added that the MBSJ Camelia Hall, which sheltered evacuees from Kampung Tengah, Kampung Bukit Lanchong, and Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru, was officially closed at 5 pm.

“The Kenanga Hall, which also housed evacuees from Kampung Bukit Lanchong and Kampung Lanchong Jaya, was closed at 6 pm,” he said in a statement.

In SABAH, the State Disaster Management Secretariat reported a slight increase in the number of evacuees - from 683 individuals from 186 families, in the morning to 687 individuals from 191 families, in the afternoon.

Of that total, 475 people from 121 families, were housed at six relief centres in Nabawan, while 212 people, from 70 families, remained at two centres in Sook.

“A total of 30 villages in Nabawan and two in Sook were affected by the floods, following continuous rain in Sabah’s interior, located about 174km and 147km south of Kota Kinabalu, respectively,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms in several areas of Sabah, from this afternoon until this evening, with temperatures ranging between 21 and 34 degrees Celsius.

In JOHOR, 163 evacuees from 52 families, remained affected as of 4 pm, down from 177 people from 58 families, earlier in the day.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said only Batu Pahat remains affected, with one active relief centre at SMK Seri Gading. The victims are from several villages: Kampung Baharu Sri Gading; Kampung Parit Bengkok; Kampung Parit Kaspan; Kampung Parit Samion; Kampung Parit Haji Salleh Ros; Kampung Parit Sri Muar; Kampung Sri Pandan and Parit Samijan.

He added that Sungai Senggarang is at a warning level, with a reading of 3.16m, while Sungai Batu Pahat is at an alert level, at 2.30m.

As of 4 pm, Mersing and Tangkak were cloudy, while other districts experienced rain. A thunderstorm warning was also issued for all districts in Johor this afternoon.