Floods send 349 to three relief centres in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Continuous rain since this morning caused floods in Kota Tinggi, forcing the evacuation of 349 people from 104 families.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the evacuees were being housed in three relief centres as at 4 pm today.

“The relief centre at Dewan Muafakat Taman Desaru Utama is sheltering 183 evacuees, Dewan Kampung Baru Sungai Mas (34), and Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar Penawar 1 (132).

“The affected areas are Taman Desaru Utama, Kampung Baru Sungai Mas, and Taman Penawar Harmoni,” he said in a statement.

He said the level of Sungai Sedili Kecil station in Sedili Kecil, Kota Tinggi, was at the warning point of 2.20 metres.

He added that the weather in 10 districts across Johor was forecasted to be cloudy this afternoon.