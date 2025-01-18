PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has emphasised the importance of a sustainable mineral industry framework and the need for the world to address geopolitical tensions during the ministerial roundtable session at the Future Minerals Forum 2025 (FMF25) held recently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the mineral industry framework is crucial as it plays a role in energy transition and technological advancement, while addressing geopolitical tensions can help leverage the best technology at lower costs.

“FMF25 welcomed more than 20,000 participants and featured 250 panelists over 70 sessions.

“It discussed topics including critical minerals, mineral resource management, renewable energy, sustainable mining and promoting regional and global integration in the mineral industry,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Nazmi said Malaysia will review the feasibility of participating in future FMF exhibitions after witnessing the success and extraordinary reception of this edition of the FMF and the benefits to all participating countries.

FMF25, themed “Years of Impact,” was held over three days from Jan 14.

Nik Nazmi added that during FMF25, he had the opportunity to visit the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), hold bilateral meetings with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Alkhorayef, and was interviewed by several international media agencies.

“I shared information about the country’s mineral development policies, global geopolitical competition, challenges in developing the mineral industry, the industry’s contribution to energy transition goals and technological advancement, as well as the need to adopt environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles in the mineral industry,” he said.