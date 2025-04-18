KUALA LUMPUR: Two foreign nationals took extreme measures to avoid arrest by hiding in the ceiling of a shophouse during an immigration raid at a business premises in Medan Imbi, Kuala Lumpur, last night.

Officers from the Immigration Department (JIM) had to spend several minutes apprehending the two men, who repeatedly resisted and refused to comply with instructions.

The two were among 895 people, including locals, who were screened during an integrated enforcement operation conducted by the Putrajaya Immigration Department, with assistance from the Negeri Sembilan Immigration Department and other agencies, including the National Registration Department (NRD)

Immigration Director-General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said a total of 506 foreigners were detained for various immigration offences, including not possessing valid identification documents, breaching their work permit and overstaying.

“Medan Imbi is one of the hotspots we continuously monitor, and this is not the first time enforcement action has been taken in this area,” he said.

“We regularly conduct surprise inspections, and each time we do, we can identify individuals who violate immigration laws and regulations,” he told a press conference at the location of the raid.

Zakaria explained that the raid targeted an area known to be a popular rental spot among foreigners.

It was discovered that small rooms in shophouses were being rented for about RM600 and modified into cramped living spaces to accommodate up to 30 tenants, despite originally being intended for only four to five occupants, he added.

He said all those detained, aged between 25 and 65, are primarily Bangladeshi, Nepalese, and Indonesian nationals. They will be sent to the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot for further investigation.