Form Four student dies during national SBP rugby tournament

IPOH: Police have confirmed a Form Four male student died while participating in the National Full Boarding Schools Seven-a-Side Rugby Championship 2025 here yesterday.

Ipoh District Police Chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the victim, 16-year-old Muhammad Fauzan Mohd Sulaiman from Johor, reportedly collapsed suddenly around 10.30am while preparing to enter the field for the second half of the tournament match.

“Initial interviews with accompanying teachers revealed the victim showed no signs of illness or fatigue during the first half of the match,“ he said in a statement today.

Medical officers on duty immediately provided initial treatment after finding the victim experienced muscle cramps and suspected seizure, with CPR administered after detecting a weak pulse.

The victim was then taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here for further treatment before being pronounced dead at 11.18am.

The forensic department’s autopsy determined the cause of death was internal bleeding from a right hip muscle tear.

“The post-mortem conducted by HRPB’s Forensic Department found the cause of death was exsanguination from psoas muscle tear,“ he said.

He classified the case as a sudden death report with no criminal elements detected.

Abang Zainal also expressed condolences to the victim’s family and advised the public against speculating about the incident.

The Education Ministry earlier decided to cancel the National SBP Seven-a-Side Rugby Championship 2025 following the student’s sudden death. – Bernama