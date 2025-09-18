Former GISBH accountant faces 40 money laundering charges over RM3.8 million

KUALA LUMPUR: A former GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd accountant faced 40 charges of money laundering involving more than RM3.8 million in the Sessions Court today.

Mohd Khushairi Osman, 54, pleaded not guilty to all charges read before Judge Azrul Darus.

This case follows his previous charge at the Shah Alam Sessions Court for 54 counts of money laundering involving RM20.3 million.

Fifteen charges relate to receiving RM2,694,339.78 from illegal activities transferred from various individuals and companies into his bank account between 2020 and 2024.

Another 25 charges involve transferring RM1,128,173.80 of illicit proceeds from his personal account to companies including GISB Travel and Tours Sdn Bhd and GISB Mart Sdn Bhd.

All charges fall under Subsection 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Conviction carries a maximum 15-year prison sentence and a fine of at least five times the amount involved or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

Deputy public prosecutor Sangari Ponnan proposed bail of RM5,000 per charge with one surety and monthly reporting to Bukit Aman’s Anti-Money Laundering Division.

Defence counsel Datuk Rosli Kamaruddin requested RM25,000 bail, citing his client’s lack of permanent employment and frozen family bank accounts.

Judge Azrul set bail at RM10,000 for all charges with the prosecution’s reporting condition and fixed the next mention for November 13.

Mohd Khushairi had pleaded not guilty to the earlier RM20.3 million money laundering charges in Shah Alam on September 10. – Bernama