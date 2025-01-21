KUANTAN: A former employee of Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) was fined a total of RM15,000 by the Sessions Court here today on two counts of submitting false documents to claim payment for supply of food and beverages amounting to RM10,340 five years ago.

Judge Sazlina Safie meted out the fine of RM7,500, in default three months’ imprisonment, on each charge, on Mohd Nizar Zainun, 43, who pleaded guilty to both charges.

He paid the fine.

On both charges, Mohd Nizar, then Head of the Corporate Services Division of PAIP, was charged with dishonestly using a document as genuine to claim payments for the supply of food and beverages amounting to RM4,400 and RM5,940.

The father of four was charged with committing the offences at the PAIP management office, here on Dec 30, 2021, and Feb 28, 2022.

The charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to two years

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Fadli Mohd Zamri while Mohd Nizar was represented by lawyer Amzarul Khuderi.