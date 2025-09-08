Former PM Ismail Sabri will not challenge MACC’s RM169 million forfeiture case

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his former political secretary will not challenge the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s application to forfeit more than RM169 million in seized cash.

The Sessions Court was informed that both respondents had conveyed their position through a letter dated August 28, with MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat confirming their decision during today’s case mention before Judge Suzana Hussin.

Lawyer Datuk Amer Hamzah Arshad, representing both Ismail Sabri and Datuk Mohammad Anuar Mohd Yunus, confirmed the contents of the letter sent to the court.

The prosecution requested the issuance of a third-party gazette under Section 41(2) of the MACC Act 2009 and promised to expedite the process.

Judge Suzana allowed the prosecution’s request to gazette a notice to third parties with an interest in the cash and set October 1 for the next case mention.

Amer Hamzah requested that both respondents be excused from future proceedings, a request that the prosecution did not oppose.

Mahadi told Bernama that if no third parties appear at the October 1 proceedings, the RM169 million will be forfeited to the government.

The MACC applied on July 7 to forfeit the cash allegedly belonging to Ismail Sabri, which was seized from Mohammad Anuar.

The seized funds include RM14.8 million in Malaysian currency, SGD6.1 million, USD1.5 million, CHF3 million, EUR12.2 million, JPY363 million, GBP50,250, NZD44,600, AED34.8 million, and AUD352,850.

The application was made under Section 41(1) of the MACC Act 2009 after the commission determined the money was linked to an offence under Section 36(2) of the same Act.

MACC had summoned Ismail Sabri several times regarding asset declarations he made to the commission.

The commission also seized 16 kg of gold bars estimated to be worth RM7 million in connection with the corruption and money laundering investigation involving the Bera MP.

The seizures followed raids on residences and offices believed to be used as safe houses, linked to the investigation of four of Ismail Sabri’s senior aides detained in February. – Bernama