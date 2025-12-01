KAPIT: Several landslides have been reported in Kapit following continuous rain since yesterday.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, also the Kapit Member of Parliament, said he received a report of landslide incidents in four areas, namely Kampung Baru, Jalan Puan Sri Tiong, Jalan Kampung Kemarau and around the Kapit Airport.

“In the Kampung Baru incident, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) of Kapit received a report at 1.10 pm yesterday from a resident who informed of a landslide behind the house.

“The APM found that heavy rain caused the landslide to occur under the kitchen in the house. The residents have been advised to move out,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta said the incident had also caused the main road connecting Kampung Muhibbah to be cut off.

He also advised those affected by landslides to comply with the suggestions, instructions and advice given by the authorities for the safety of themselves and their families.

“I also hope that the parties responsible will take appropriate action to ensure the safety of the affected residents,” he added.