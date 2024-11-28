JOHOR BAHRU: Four individuals, including a teenager, have been arrested for allegedly carrying out arson attacks on borrowers of loan sharks, or “Ah Long”.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said the suspects, aged between 15 and 20, were arrested in Johor Bahru and Pontian on Nov 15 and 16.

He said that preliminary investigations revealed the suspects were paid around RM1,000 per case by an unlicensed money lending syndicate to intimidate loan defaulters by committing mischief by fire.

“This group has been actively involved in such activities since last October. The money lending syndicate advertises its services on social media, using the caption ‘licensed Singapore money lenders’ to deceive borrowers,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Kumar said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to transfer money to victims immediately after they provided personal information, such as bank account details and home addresses, even without their agreement.

According to him, the syndicate would then force borrowers to repay the loans at excessively high interest rates.

“Most of the victims are locals working in Singapore. With the suspects’ arrest, the police have successfully solved nine cases involving the same modus operandi,” he said, adding that investigations were being carried out under Sections 436 and 435 of the Penal Code.

The suspects are being remanded until tomorrow (28 Nov) and are expected to be charged in the Johor Bahru Court today.