Four arrested, RM3.72 million ganja seized in Bukit Mertajam raids

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police arrested four men, including a Vietnamese national, and seized 112.1 kilogrammes of ganja worth RM3.72 million in two raids carried out in Bukit Mertajam from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Acting Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said a team from the state Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) launched an operation from 10 am on Tuesday until 3 am yesterday, resulting in the arrest of four men aged between 31 and 39.

“In the first raid, police arrested two men in a hotel room and another man in the hotel lobby, who acted as a ‘transporter’. An inspection uncovered a canvas bag containing 9,232 grams of ganja and 4,238 grams of ganja buds,” he said at a press conference at the Penang contingent police headquarters today.

He added that, following interrogation and intelligence gathered, police arrested a Vietnamese man in Seberang Jaya and brought him to a nearby homestay, which was used by the syndicate as a drug storage facility for smuggling and distribution.

He said that during the inspection of the homestay, police seized 105 packages of ganja buds weighing 97.7 kilogrammes. Investigations revealed that the syndicate had been renting the condominium-type unit since last week for RM2,800 a month.

Based on investigations, Mohd Alwi said the syndicate sourced its supply of ganja buds from international drug trafficking networks in neighbouring countries, smuggling them into Malaysia via land routes for distribution in Penang and Kuala Lumpur.

He said the man acting as a ‘transporter’ was paid between RM3,000 and RM4,000 for each delivery, and is believed to have completed two trips before being arrested.

“Intelligence indicates that the syndicate has been active since last March. We are now actively tracking down the mastermind and other members of the network, who are believed to still be in the state,” he added.

Police also seized RM1,300 in cash and three vehicles - a Toyota Alphard, a Honda City, and a Yamaha Y16ZR motorcycle - with a total estimated value of RM199,300. The drugs seized are believed to be enough to supply approximately 230,000 addicts.

“The three local men arrested tested positive for drugs and have between seven and 13 previous records related to criminal and drug offences. Some had only recently been released from prison for similar offences,” he said.

All four suspects have been remanded for seven days until July 29 to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama