JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have solved four burglary and theft cases reported this year with the arrest of two local men on Jan 21.

Johor Bahru Utara district police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said the suspects, aged 22 and 27, were nabbed in the Larkin area at 11.30 am.

He said both men, who tested positive for methamphetamine, were detained six hours after they allegedly broke into a house in Taman Skudai Baru, here.

He said the police acted on a report by a 28-year-old local man about the 5.45 am break-in.

“The CCTV footage inside the victim’s house showed a man wearing an orange shirt, a mask and gloves rummaging through the house.

“Based on intelligence, we managed to apprehend the suspects and seized various items,” he told reporters at the Johor Bahru Utara district police headquarters today.

He said among the items seized were a laptop, an iPhone 11 Pro, a black face mask, two helmets, an orange shirt, and several pieces of jewellery. Checks revealed that the 22-year-old suspect has 20 prior criminal records.

Both men are remanded for five days until Jan 26, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code and Section 39C(1)(b) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.