Four family members buried together after Gua Musang crash

PASIR MAS: The remains of four family members who died in a crash involving a car and a trailer lorry in Gua Musang were buried together at the Kubang Bemban Muslim Cemetery.

The burial took place late at night after post-mortem examinations were completed at Gua Musang Hospital.

The victims included Muhammad Faiz Nor Amran, 32, his sister Nor Aina Imra, 21, and his two young sons, Muhammad Aryan Fattah, 5, and Muhammad Ayden Fattah, 4.

The accident occurred in the morning on the main road at Felda Chiku 1, Gua Musang.

Muhammad Faiz’s wife, Tuan Norsyuhada Mohd Zain, 23, survived but suffered severe head and chest injuries.

She was trapped in the driver’s seat during the collision.

The crash has left the local community in shock.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. - Bernama