Four killed in accident near Putrajaya shopping centre

KUALA LUMPUR: Four people, including two women, were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded and crashed near a shopping centre in Putrajaya today.

Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said initial investigations showed that the Perodua Viva, travelling from Kajang, went out of control and crashed into a guardrail near the entrance to the commercial centre at about 1 am.

“The driver and three passengers died at the scene. The bodies of all four victims were taken to Putrajaya Hospital for post-mortem examinations,“ he said in a statement.

Norhizam urged anyone with information about the incident to contact investigating officer Insp Muhamad Haziq Ab Karim at 017-9076260. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar identified the dead as Nurulhuda Ramli, 41; Amizan Sapiie, 27; Muhammad Danial Mohd Nuzi, 24; and Nizasuhana Ujang, 28.

Meanwhile, Nizasuhana’s mother, Lina Harun, 60, said she never expected that the phone call she received from her daughter last Tuesday would be their final conversation.

She said Nizasuhana, who worked as a toll collector in Cheras, had called to inform her that she planned to return home to visit within the next day or two.

“She frequently came home to Balakong, Cheras, after work even though her employer provided a hostel near her workplace,“ she told reporters at the Putrajaya Hospital Forensic Department.

Nizasuhana’s brother, Azri Azim Ujang, 33, said he learned of his sister’s death at 7.30 am today from their aunt.

“I’m not sure where my sister was heading during the incident, and we don’t know the other three victims,” he said.