BUKIT MERTAJAM: The tour bus involved in an accident at KM 157.8 of the North-South Expressway, northbound, near here, early this morning, was carrying a group of 24 elderly women, including four sisters, all of whom were injured in the incident.

Herni Hidayah Mohd Paiz, 38, recounted that she received a phone call from her sister at 5 am, informing her that the bus, carrying their 68-year-old mother Zalila Arshad, from Seremban, had been involved in an accident in Sungai Bakap.

She added that her three aunts - Hazariah, 72, Jamiah, 61, and Nor Azizah, 58 - who were travelling with the group, also sustained injuries.

“I live in Sungai Petani, Kedah. As soon as I received the news, I contacted my mother, who told me she had been taken to Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ). I rushed to the hospital to check on her and my aunts.

“My mother sustained injuries to her leg and body, while her sister Hazariah suffered a broken tooth and a facial injury, believed to have been caused by broken glasses. My other two aunts - Jamiah was injured in her legs, and Nor Azizah sustained injuries to her face and hand, and were treated at Sungai Bakap Hospital (HSB),” she said, when met by reporters at HSJ, today.

Herni Hidayah expressed her gratitude that her mother and three aunts did not sustain serious injuries, and are expected to be discharged after further examination.

She mentioned that the group was part of the Helwa group, from Surau Bandar Seremban Selatan, who were travelling to Kedah to visit several locations. Their itinerary included attending a programme at the Murtadha Dakwah Centre (MADAD) and the Al-Busyra Mosque in Sungai Petani, along with visits to Tanjung Dawai, Gunung Jerai, and Alor Setar, planned for two days and one night.

Nor Azizah, who was discharged from Sungai Bakap Hospital (HSB) and later brought to Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) by her family, recalled that when the accident occurred, she had just fallen asleep. Upon waking up, she found herself and her friends on the floor of the bus, likely thrown by the impact.

“Alhamdulillah, everyone is safe, and we were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. After an examination and X-ray, the doctor gave me the green light to go home, since everything was fine. However, my knees are still hurting, and I’m unable to walk,” she said.

Another victim, Siti Hajarlisun Yusof, 59, who is also the group’s secretary, shared that she had been informed that only two individuals had suffered serious injuries.

She mentioned that one of her friends sustained an eye injury and was sent to Bukit Mertajam Hospital for specialized treatment, while another had a broken cheekbone.

“We had been planning this trip for the past two weeks. The group consists of senior citizens, all women, who study at the surau. This isn’t our first group tour, but it’s the first time we’ve travelled so far to Kedah. I’m just grateful that we are all safe,” she said.

The fire department received an emergency call about the accident at 4.16 am. Upon arrival, they discovered that the tour bus, which was carrying 24 passengers, including the driver and his assistant, had crashed into the rear of a container lorry.