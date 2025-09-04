Free engine oil and helmet exchange draw crowds at Kedah PMR

BALING: Free motorcycle engine oil changes and helmet exchanges attracted large crowds to the Kedah MADANI Rakyat Programme as early as 8 am today.

Visitors thronged the booths at the Baling District Council Sports Complex with some arriving an hour before the official opening.

Mashitah Ahmad from Kampung Teluk Sanau expressed excitement about being among the first in line for the free service.

“This is the first time such a free oil change programme is held in Baling and it really helps villagers like us because we usually have to pay quite a lot at workshops,“ she said.

Odd-job worker Zakaria Abdul Hamid from Kampung Teluk Teduri learned about the initiative through TikTok and hoped such programmes would continue to ease the burden of senior citizens.

Chin Hin (Jitra) Sdn Bhd northern region marketing manager Ericson Jansz confirmed 700 units of Yamalube engine oil had been allocated for the three-day programme ending Saturday.

“We are distributing 200 units today, 200 tomorrow and 300 on the final day on a first-come, first-served basis,“ he said.

The Road Transport Department booth also saw strong response with its free motorcycle helmet exchange programme.

Programme coordinator Shamima VPK Abdulla from JPJ Headquarters’ Road Safety Division confirmed 3,000 helmets were provided limited to 1,000 units daily.

“By 10 am nearly 200 people had already registered and they just need to bring their IC and old or damaged helmets for exchange,“ she said. – Bernama