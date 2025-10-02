PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that senior citizens aged 60 and above with at least one listed chronic illness can receive the influenza vaccine for free starting Feb 18.

The voluntary vaccination programme is available to those suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes, respiratory diseases, heart disease, obesity, hypertension, dyslipidaemia and chronic kidney disease.

“Those eligible for vaccination can schedule appointments through the MySejahtera app from Feb 14, but availability will depend on the phased distribution of vaccines across the country,” it said in a statement today.

Aimed at protecting high-risk populations from severe complications due to influenza, which can lead to hospitalisation or even death, the initiative is expected to benefit more than 170,000 senior citizens.

The expanded influenza immunization program, which began in 2006, previously focused on frontline healthcare workers.

“It is also in line with the Elderly Healthcare Services Action Plan 2023-2030, launched last Oct 1.

MOH also assured that the temporary shortage of influenza vaccines due to high demand is being addressed, with adequate supplies expected for ongoing immunisation efforts including for pilgrims.

The ministry advises the public to get the flu shot annually, with the best time to get the vaccine in Malaysia is in March or September. This is in line with preparations for the winter waves, from May to July in the southern hemisphere and from November to January in the northern hemisphere.

Additionally, the public is encouraged to follow preventive measures against influenza and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms like fever, cough or prolonged cold.