PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the provision of free toll during festive seasons does not solve traffic congestion on toll highways.

He said it was important for road users to change their behaviour and plan their trips when the festive season arrives.

“The amount of reimburstment in the form of compensation by the government to the toll concessionaire is more than RM35 million per day.

“Although it does not involve direct cash compensation, the concession has to be extended and this does not solve the problem of congestion on toll highways,“ he said when asked to comment on the government’s decision to end the provision of free toll in conjunction with the festive season.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said this to the media after the Rural Business Challenge (RBC) 2.0 Winners Award Ceremony here yesterday.

He said the decision to stop the provision of free toll during the festive season was the decision of the Cabinet following the recommendation of Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“So in that situation, what toll users should do (is) we must schedule our return to our destination, and to return to the city or their home, destination can indeed be adjusted,“ he said.

He said the behaviour of road users must change from getting discounts or being given free toll as a “gift”.

“When there are no ‘gifts’, we (road users) must change the way we drive (plan trips) when the festive season arrives,” he said.

Alexander Nanta was reported to have said that the decision to stop the provision of free toll in conjunction with the festive season had been decided at a cabinet meeting last year.

However, he said, the government will replace the free toll with a more targeted approach.

On the event, Ahmad Zahid said rural entrepreneurs need to be brave to grow and lead the market and urged rural entrepreneurs to master digital platforms, improve business skills and knowledge as well as develop networks and strategic collaborations.

At the event, 45 rural youth entrepreneurs who had successfully received business grant prizes of RM15 million during the RBC 2.0 competition were given recognition.