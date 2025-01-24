KLANG: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) foiled an attempt to smuggle frozen meat and various types of food, including frog meat believed to be intended for distribution during the Chinese New Year.

JKDM Central Zone Unit II (Selangor) Assistant Director-General Norlela Ismail said the seizure of the items, worth over RM1.4 million, followed inspections of four refrigerated containers at West Port and North Port on Dec 9 and 12.

She said the goods were falsely declared as ‘Frozen Dumpling’ and ‘Hand-Grasp Pancake’ to evade detection by customs authorities.

“The inspection uncovered various types of frozen meat, including chicken breast, mutton, duck and frog meat, as well as frozen food such as shrimp dumplings, buns (pao), corn dumplings and others.

“All 77,059 kilogrammes of goods, believed to have been imported from an Asian country, are also suspected of lacking the required permits issued by the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS),” she told a press conference here today.

She said the importation of frozen meat and food is subject to an Import Permit issued by MAQIS under Item 1, Part I, Third Schedule of the Customs (Prohibition on Imports) Order 2023.

In a separate case, Norlela said Selangor Customs, through Ops Tengu 2024, seized three cars, 54 motorcycles and 25 imported mini motorcycles worth RM1.1 million from a premises in Batu Caves on Nov 19.

The items were discovered following raids on three premises storing imported used vehicles and motorcycle spare parts (half-cuts), with three individuals detained to assist in investigations.

Norlela said in separate raids conducted between October and December, JKDM also seized smuggled electrical goods, raw tobacco and chewing tobacco valued at RM888,780 and RM1.6 million, respectively.

She said these cases were uncovered after inspections of six containers at North Port and West Port.

Norlela also said the cases involving the smuggling of frozen meat and food, electrical goods, raw tobacco, and chewing tobacco are being investigated under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967, while the Ops Tengu case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the same act.