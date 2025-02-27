PUTRAJAYA: The National Wages Consultative Council (MPGN) held its first meeting of the year with a full membership of 29 members, further strengthening its role as the primary advisory body on national wage policies.

In a statement today, the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) said the full membership enhances MPGN’s capacity to make comprehensive decisions that reflect the interests of Malaysia’s entire employment ecosystem.

“As a tripartite consultation platform comprising representatives from employers, employees and the government, MPGN plays a crucial role in ensuring a balanced approach that serves all parties while shaping a more progressive and inclusive workforce,” the statement read.

KESUMA said MPGN’s vital role in balancing worker and employer interests while reinforcing the nation’s economic stability.

“A well-defined minimum wage helps reduce income disparities, ensures social justice and attracts investment by fostering a stable workforce,” it added.

The ministry also said that MPGN has the potential to conduct a comprehensive review of minimum wage rates based on regions, sectors and job types.

“Future wage planning will assist employers in preparing for upcoming minimum wage implementations.

“With its full membership, MPGN is now in a stronger position to address national wage issues and contribute to the economic well-being of workers as well as the sustainability of industries in Malaysia,” the statement read further.

During the meeting, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim presented appointment certificates to four new MPGN members: Datuk Jeffery Tan, 51 (Employer Representative), Rudy Rusly, 50 (Employee Representative), Datuk Norison Ramli, 55 (Public Officer Representative) and Dr Mohd Amirul Rafiq Abu Rahim, 39 (Representative for Others).

“With the addition of these four new members from various sectors, including representatives from Sabah and Sarawak, MPGN is now better equipped to lead more comprehensive and effective wage policy discussions.

“This is in line with MPGN’s vision of establishing a fair wage structure, enhancing worker protection and strengthening the nation’s economic competitiveness,” KESUMA said.