Furniture warehouse destroyed by fire

GEORGE TOWN: A furniture warehouse in Air Itam here was destroyed in a fire today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department director said the department received a distress call about the fire at 6.02 pm and firefighters were rushed to the location.

“The fire involved a warehouse made of wood and zinc measuring 929 square metres. The fire spread fast due to the building material of the warehouse and firefighters took half an hour to control the fire from spreading,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He added that there were no casualties and that the cause of the fire and losses were still being determined.